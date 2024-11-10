Head of AWG in Gaza: Patience is the Key to Our Strength

Bogor, MINA – Bilal Anbar, the Head of the Aqsa Working Group Gaza Bureau, stated that patience is the key to the strength of the people of Gaza in facing the brutal aggression of Israel.

“The key to the strength of the Palestinian people is patience. We face this with patience because it is what Allah values, and patience does not weaken us, but actually strengthens us,” Bilal said while speaking at the Millennial Peacemaker Forum talk show at Darussalam Mosque, Kota Wisata Cibubur, West Java on Sunday.

He explained that for the Palestinian people, what is happening is beyond reason. Anyone can see it: their territory is locked down, restricted, relentlessly bombarded, yet they still endure.

“If this isn’t the fruit of patience, then there is no other explanation because logic cannot answer it,” he added.

Bilal further stated that another key reason for their resilience is that from children to adults, the people of Gaza firmly believe this is their struggle.

“That’s the key to why Gaza has not yet been taken over by Israel, even though it is such a small area,” he said.

Bilal witnessed firsthand the brutality of Israel’s aggression in Gaza since October 7, as he was still in northern Gaza at the time.

He shared that his home in northern Gaza was destroyed. Prior to that, Bilal and his family were forced to flee to central Gaza when Israel issued an ultimatum for all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate. However, when they were preparing to move to the designated evacuation site, Israel bombed it instead.

Upon returning to northern Gaza, they sought temporary shelter, only to find that the homes of all his relatives had been destroyed and that many members of his extended family had become martyrs.

Lastly, Bilal urged that the younger generation continue to be educated about the Palestinian cause, so that the future struggle for Palestine’s independence would become even more solid and stronger. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)