Hawaii Volcano Erupts

Kilauea, MINA – The U.S. Institute of Geological Survey. The Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted on Thursday.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist Ken Hon said this eruption occurred less than a month after a larger volcano, namely Mauna Loa, released lava and other material.

Kilauea Peak is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from human settlements.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. The volcano last erupted for 16 months starting September 2021.

Hawaii has two volcanoes that spew lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupts.

During the eruption, visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park can view the lava from both eruptions simultaneously. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)