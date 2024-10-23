Harvard Study: Israel Struck Areas in Gaza Using US-made MK-84 Bombs

Gaza, MINA – A Harvard University study has revealed that, in the 40 days following October 7, 2023, Israel struck areas “dangerously close” to hospitals in Gaza using US-made Mark-84 (MK-84) bombs.

Researchers from the Francois-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University examined craters caused by MK-84 explosions around hospitals in Gaza between October 7 and Nov. 17, 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

The study, which utilized satellite imagery, included a detailed analysis of 36 hospitals and 592 craters.

The proximity of US-made MK-84 bombs used by the Israeli military to hospitals in Gaza was measured as part of the study, published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.

The study found that the MK-84 bombs, which have a blast radius capable of killing people within 360 meters and causing injuries and building damage up to 800 meters away, were detonated “dangerously close” to hospitals in Gaza.

Experts identified craters from bomb explosions as close as 14 meters and as far as 360 meters from nine of the 36 hospitals studied.

They found that 83% of hospitals were within 800 meters of at least one bomb impact.

The findings revealed that the Israeli military dropped over 100 MK-84 bombs near the area designated as an “evacuation zone” for Palestinian civilians, with 38 of those bombs exploding within 800 meters of hospitals in the evacuation zone.

The study highlighted that during the period when the satellite images were captured, tens of thousands of civilians were using these hospitals and the surrounding areas as shelters.

The results showed that hospitals, which are granted special protection under international humanitarian law, were bombed indiscriminately. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)