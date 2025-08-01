Hamas Welcomes International Support for Palestinian Rights at New York Conference

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has expressed appreciation for the international positions announced during a high-level conference in New York that addressed the Palestinian cause, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an official statement released Thursday evening, Hamas emphasized the importance of every international effort that contributes to advancing the Palestinian people’s struggle on political, legal, and humanitarian fronts.

The Movement welcomed initiatives that advocate for the restoration of Palestinian rights and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, affirming that such aspirations are an inherent and natural right of the Palestinian people.

Hamas reiterated that the recognition of a fully sovereign State of Palestine is a direct result of the ongoing resistance and sacrifice of the Palestinian people, and reflects adherence to international law and legitimacy.

Furthermore, the group reaffirmed that armed resistance remains a legitimate and national right as long as the Israeli occupation continues. Hamas stated that this right is protected under international charters and cannot be surrendered until full sovereignty and rights are restored.

The statement also called for an immediate halt to what it described as a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing. Hamas emphasized that any serious international initiative must begin with ending the occupation, isolating it diplomatically, and holding its leaders accountable in international courts, rather than offering normalization or cooperation. []

