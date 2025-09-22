Hamas Welcomes Global Recognition of Palestine, Urges Action to End Gaza Genocide

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has welcomed the official recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, calling it a vital step toward affirming the rights of the Palestinian people and ending what it described as ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas described the recognitions as an important step in affirming the Palestinian people’s right to their land and holy sites, and in establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Movement emphasized that this acknowledgment reflects the just cause, resilience, and sacrifices of the Palestinian people in their decades-long struggle for freedom and return.

However, Hamas stressed that symbolic recognition is not enough. It urged the international community to accompany their recognition with immediate and practical steps to halt Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children since October 2023.

The group also warned against the ongoing Israeli policies of annexation and Judaization in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. It called on the United Nations and all relevant international bodies to isolate Israel, cut diplomatic and economic ties, intensify punitive measures, and bring Israeli officials to justice for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Hamas reiterated that Palestinian resistance, including armed struggle that remains a legitimate right protected under international law. It called on governments around the world to support the Palestinian people in their efforts to achieve full sovereignty, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The recognition by the UK, Canada, and Australia marks a significant shift in Western foreign policy.

“Today, we recognized the State of Palestine to revive hope for peace between Palestinians and Israelis. We join over 150 countries in recognizing Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the move on Sunday via X.

“We are working to keep the hope of peace and a two-state solution alive,” he added.

However, Starmer also announced his government would impose new sanctions on senior Hamas figures and insisted the group should play no role in any future political or security framework, a position that drew criticism from Palestinian factions for undermining the democratic will of the Palestinian people.

Nine more countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, San Marino, and Portugal have confirmed their intention to recognize Palestine. Portugal officially recognized Palestine on Sunday.

By the end of the current United Nations General Assembly session, 147 out of 193 UN member states are expected to formally recognize the State of Palestine. With the UK and France joining, four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council China, Russia, the UK, and France will have recognized Palestinian statehood.

Hamas described this moment as a potential turning point in the global stance toward the Palestinian cause but warned that recognition without enforcement will not end the suffering of the Palestinian people. The Movement called for global solidarity to translate words into action. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

