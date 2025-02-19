Hamas to Release Six Israeli Hostages and Return Four Bodies

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has announced that it will release six Israeli hostages and return the bodies of four others who died in Gaza.

“The agreement includes the release of six Israeli captives on Saturday as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal in Gaza,” said Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, in a recorded speech quoted by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

He named Hisham Al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu among those set to be released on Saturday.

Al-Hayya also stated that Hamas would hand over the bodies of four Israeli captives on Thursday, including members of the Bibas family.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that an agreement with Hamas was reached in Cairo today to accelerate the release of Israeli hostages. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

