Hamas: Testimony from Global Sumud Activists Proves Israeli Brutality

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement stated that the testimonies of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla regarding the inhuman treatment they experienced serve as fresh proof of Israeli brutality and a stark revelation of recurring human rights violations.

In a press statement on Monday, Hamas explained that the activists endured humiliation, harassment, and the deprivation of their most basic human rights during their abduction in international waters.

Hamas stressed that this incident is part of a long series of Israeli crimes committed outside the framework of international law.

Hamas urged world nations, human rights organizations, and humanitarian bodies to document these testimonies and act immediately to hold Israeli leaders accountable before the International Criminal Court (ICC) and relevant national courts. This action is demanded in defense of humanitarian values and in solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle.

Also Read: 29 Red Crescent Workers Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

The statement emphasized that the Palestinian people continue to face ongoing siege, starvation, and genocide. At the same time, the international community remains silent, which further exacerbates their suffering and emboldens Israel to commit more crimes.

Hamas reiterated its call for all concerned nations and human rights organizations to immediately record these horrific testimonies and take legal action against Israel and its leaders before the ICC and relevant domestic courts.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Renews Entry Ban on Sheikh Sabri from Aqsa for Six Months