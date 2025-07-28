Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said Sunday that continuing negotiations with Israel is meaningless while genocide and starvation persist in Gaza.

“There is no justification for ongoing negotiations under siege, genocide, and the starvation of our children and women in Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a video statement, as reported by Middle East Eye.

His remarks came days after Israel withdrew its negotiating team from Doha for “further consultations,” despite Hamas’ claim of providing a constructive response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

Al-Hayya stressed that Hamas had shown “maximum possible flexibility without compromising core principles,” accepting key elements proposed by mediators, including troop withdrawal, prisoner exchange, and aid delivery.

“We were surprised by Israel’s withdrawal from talks in alignment with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff,” he said, calling the move “a transparent attempt to waste time and prolong genocide.”

The statement comes amid growing international outrage over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where aid agencies report famine conditions in several areas. At least 127 Palestinians, including 85 children, have died from hunger since Israel reinstated its blockade in March, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 1,121 Palestinians have also been killed while seeking aid at distribution points operated by Israeli forces and U.S. security contractors.[]

