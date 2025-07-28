SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said Sunday that continuing negotiations with Israel is meaningless while genocide and starvation persist in Gaza.

“There is no justification for ongoing negotiations under siege, genocide, and the starvation of our children and women in Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a video statement, as reported by Middle East Eye.

His remarks came days after Israel withdrew its negotiating team from Doha for “further consultations,” despite Hamas’ claim of providing a constructive response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

Al-Hayya stressed that Hamas had shown “maximum possible flexibility without compromising core principles,” accepting key elements proposed by mediators, including troop withdrawal, prisoner exchange, and aid delivery.

Also Read: Three Israeli Soldiers Dismissed, Jailed for Refusing Redeployment to Gaza

“We were surprised by Israel’s withdrawal from talks in alignment with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff,” he said, calling the move “a transparent attempt to waste time and prolong genocide.”

The statement comes amid growing international outrage over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where aid agencies report famine conditions in several areas. At least 127 Palestinians, including 85 children, have died from hunger since Israel reinstated its blockade in March, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 1,121 Palestinians have also been killed while seeking aid at distribution points operated by Israeli forces and U.S. security contractors.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

TagGaza ceasefire talks Gaza genocide and famine 2025 Gaza humanitarian crisis news Israel accused of prolonging genocide Israel Hamas negotiations fail Israel withdraws delegation from Doha talks Khalil al-Hayya statement Hamas Palestinian deaths from hunger prisoner exchange and troop withdrawal proposal U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff role in ceasefire talks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Permanent Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 10:47 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 27 July 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 18,500 Israeli Soldiers Injured Since Start of Gaza War

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand Expels Cambodian Envoy Over Landmine Allegations

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 18:06 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 16:01 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us