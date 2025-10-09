Hamas Submits List of Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Peace Talks

Sharm el-Sheikh, MINA – Hamas announced on Wednesday that it has submitted a list of Israeli hostages and has received Palestinian detainees set to be released under a proposed prisoner exchange agreement.

The group expressed optimism regarding ongoing talks in Egypt centered on the U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the genocide in Gaza, according to TRT World.

Negotiations are focused on mechanisms to halt the assault, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the framework for a prisoner exchange, Hamas said. The schedule for the first phase of Trump’s 20-point initiative has yet to be agreed upon in the Sharm el-Sheikh talks.

A US delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law and former Middle East envoy—will participate in the ceasefire discussions.

Hamas is demanding a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the immediate start of Gaza’s reconstruction under the supervision of a “Palestinian national technocratic body.”

In contrast, Israeli authorities are insisting that Hamas disarm, a condition Hamas says is impossible until a fully independent Palestinian state is established.

US officials indicated that their priority is to focus the talks on stopping the aggression, managing logistics, and coordinating the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.[]

