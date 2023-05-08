Hamas Strongly Condemns Holding Biblical Lessons at Al Aqsa Mosque

Women's Prayer Hall, at the Wailing wall which supports the esplanade on which the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have been built [Reza/Getty Images]

Al-Quds, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas rejected and strongly condemned the holding of biblical lessons by extremist Jewish settlers at Al Aqsa Mosque.

“We vehemently reject and condemn holding biblical lessons by hardline Israeli colonial settlers near Bab al Rahma prayer hall at Al Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas said in a statement as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Monday.

“This comes in the context of the plans orchestrated by the Israeli occupation to enforce the spatial and temporal division,” Hamas added, stating that “this is part of the Israeli plan to change the Islamic character and identity of Al Haram Al Sharif.”

Hamas called for the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “to assume their responsibility and work towards protecting the occupied Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque against Judaisation and desecration. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)