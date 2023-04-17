Hamas Senior Delegation to Visit Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, MINA – A senior delegation representing the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas will visit Saudi Arabia after years of declining relations, according to Arab media reports.

According to a report by Al-Resalah newspaper on Sunday, a delegation consisting of the head of the political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy Saleh Al-Arouri and the head of the Hamas diaspora office Khaled Mashaal will be in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. However, it “does not rule out” holding a meeting with Saudi officials.

The meeting with Saudi officials would lead to a potential restoration of relations between Riyadh and Hamas, which soured in 2007 after the Saudi government blamed the movement for the failure of the Mecca Agreement signed by Hamas and Fatah.

Relations have soured further in 2019, after the kingdom arrested dozens of activists and members, including former representative Mohamed Al-Khodari who was released in October last year.

The planned arrival of senior Hamas members in the Kingdom comes after Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties with Iran and official meetings with the Houthi-led government in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)