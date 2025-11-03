SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

(Illustration) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received Israeli hostages from the Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Anadolu)

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Sunday night that they returned the bodies of three Israeli captives as part of the exchange process under the ceasefire agreement.

“The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies… found today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8:00 PM Gaza time (6:00 PM GMT),” the group said in a statement shared on their Telegram channel.

This transfer is being carried out amid the US-brokered ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10. Although Israel has repeatedly violated the truce through daily raids and demolitions, the ceasefire remains in place, allowing for a gradual exchange process between the two sides.

Since the start of the ceasefire, Hamas has released 20 living captives and begun the process of returning the bodies of those who died. Of the 28 bodies covered by the agreement, 17 have been handed over so far, including 15 Israeli citizens, one Thai national, and one Nepalese national.

Also Read: Palestinian Factions: Balfour Declaration an Unforgivable Crime

Israeli officials have accused Hamas of delaying the process, while the Palestinian movement says the operation is hampered by the difficult task of locating bodies buried under the vast rubble in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed over 70% of the Gaza Strip, leaving large areas in ruins and severely complicating recovery efforts.

Families of those still missing have renewed calls for decisive government action.

“The Hostage Families demand that the prime minister act with determination and resolve to immediately realize Hamas’s commitments under the agreement and return all deceased hostages to Israeli hands,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Settler Attack and Army Fire in West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

  • 23 minutes ago
Palestine

Palestinian Factions: Balfour Declaration an Unforgivable Crime

  • 2 hours ago
Africa

IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

A400M Aircraft Capable of Sending Humanitarian Missions to Gaza: Prabowo

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Committed 194 Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 17 hours ago
Palestinian fighters in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Factions: Balfour Declaration an Unforgivable Crime

  • 2 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

RSF Accused of Detaining Thousands of Civilians in El-Fasher, Blocking Evacuations

  • 10 hours ago
Africa

Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

  • 23 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

A400M Aircraft Capable of Sending Humanitarian Missions to Gaza: Prabowo

  • 4 hours ago
Africa

IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us