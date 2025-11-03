Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Sunday night that they returned the bodies of three Israeli captives as part of the exchange process under the ceasefire agreement.

“The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies… found today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8:00 PM Gaza time (6:00 PM GMT),” the group said in a statement shared on their Telegram channel.

This transfer is being carried out amid the US-brokered ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10. Although Israel has repeatedly violated the truce through daily raids and demolitions, the ceasefire remains in place, allowing for a gradual exchange process between the two sides.

Since the start of the ceasefire, Hamas has released 20 living captives and begun the process of returning the bodies of those who died. Of the 28 bodies covered by the agreement, 17 have been handed over so far, including 15 Israeli citizens, one Thai national, and one Nepalese national.

Israeli officials have accused Hamas of delaying the process, while the Palestinian movement says the operation is hampered by the difficult task of locating bodies buried under the vast rubble in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed over 70% of the Gaza Strip, leaving large areas in ruins and severely complicating recovery efforts.

Families of those still missing have renewed calls for decisive government action.

“The Hostage Families demand that the prime minister act with determination and resolve to immediately realize Hamas’s commitments under the agreement and return all deceased hostages to Israeli hands,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

