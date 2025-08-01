Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has declared that resistance and armament are a national and legal right as long as the occupation persists, a right recognized by international conventions and norms.

“Resistance and armament cannot be abandoned except by fully restoring our rights and establishing our independent and fully sovereign state,” Hamas stated on Thursday.

This statement was a response to the outcomes of the Two-State Solution Conference held at the UN, which, among other things, called for the disarmament of Hamas.

“Indeed, stopping the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing, and then ending the occupation, should be the first step in any international action. It requires the occupation to be isolated and its leaders tried as war criminals, rather than embracing them or making any agreements or normalization with them or their criminal entity,” the statement continued.

Also Read: Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

The movement also expressed appreciation for any steps that would achieve positive progress in the Palestinian people’s struggle at various levels, including the results of the high-level international conference held in New York on the Palestinian issue.

Hamas affirmed its welcome of international efforts and stances aimed at restoring the rights of the Palestinian people to their homeland and establishing an unconditional, independent Palestinian state, considering it a fundamental and natural right.

Hamas also stressed that the recognition of a fully sovereign Palestinian state is the fruit of the entire Palestinian people’s ongoing struggle and a form of respect for the rule of international law. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights