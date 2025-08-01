SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

4 Views

Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has declared that resistance and armament are a national and legal right as long as the occupation persists, a right recognized by international conventions and norms.

“Resistance and armament cannot be abandoned except by fully restoring our rights and establishing our independent and fully sovereign state,” Hamas stated on Thursday.

This statement was a response to the outcomes of the Two-State Solution Conference held at the UN, which, among other things, called for the disarmament of Hamas.

“Indeed, stopping the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing, and then ending the occupation, should be the first step in any international action. It requires the occupation to be isolated and its leaders tried as war criminals, rather than embracing them or making any agreements or normalization with them or their criminal entity,” the statement continued.

Also Read: Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

The movement also expressed appreciation for any steps that would achieve positive progress in the Palestinian people’s struggle at various levels, including the results of the high-level international conference held in New York on the Palestinian issue.

Hamas affirmed its welcome of international efforts and stances aimed at restoring the rights of the Palestinian people to their homeland and establishing an unconditional, independent Palestinian state, considering it a fundamental and natural right.

Hamas also stressed that the recognition of a fully sovereign Palestinian state is the fruit of the entire Palestinian people’s ongoing struggle and a form of respect for the rule of international law. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

TagHamas Palestinian resistance

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes International Support for Palestinian Rights at New York Conference

  • 23 hours ago
International

Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

  • Thursday, 31 July 2025 - 20:05 WIB
America

Canada to Recognize Palestine in September, Joining Global Push for Two-State Solution

  • Thursday, 31 July 2025 - 19:04 WIB
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UK to Recognize Palestine in September, Says PM Starmer

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Load More
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • 12 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • 17 hours ago
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Slovenia Becomes First European Nation to Ban All Arms Trade with Israel

  • 8 hours ago
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes International Support for Palestinian Rights at New York Conference

  • 23 hours ago
America

Trump Acknowledges Severe Hunger Crisis in Gaza: It’s Terrible

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us