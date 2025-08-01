Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) stated that resistance and armament are national and legitimate rights as long as the occupation continues, and these are recognized by international conventions and norms.

“Resistance and armament cannot be abandoned except by fully restoring our rights and establishing our independent and fully sovereign state,” said Hamas in a statement on Thursday, in response to the outcome of the Two-State Solution Conference held at the UN, which among other things, called for Hamas to disarm.

“What should be the first step in any international action is ending the genocide and ethnic cleansing, then terminating the occupation not embracing the occupiers or making deals or normalizations with them or their criminal entity but rather isolating the occupation and prosecuting its leaders as war criminals,” the statement continued.

The movement also appreciated every step that contributes positively to the Palestinian people’s struggle at all levels including the outcome of the high-level international conference held in New York on the Palestinian issue.

Also Read: Hamas Welcomes International Support for Palestinian Rights at New York Conference

Hamas affirmed its welcome of international efforts and stances aimed at restoring the Palestinian people’s rights to their homeland and establishing an unconditional, independent Palestinian state viewing it as a fundamental and natural right.

Hamas further emphasized that the recognition of a fully sovereign Palestinian state is the result of the continuous struggle of the Palestinian people as a whole, and a form of respect for the rules of international law. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Reaches 60,239, Majority Women and Children