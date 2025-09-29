Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Gaza, MINA– The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Sunday that it has lost contact with two Israeli hostages amid relentless Israeli military operations in Gaza City. The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, revealed that communication was cut off with captives Omri Miran and Matan Angrest due to “barbaric military operations and heavy bombardment” in the Sabra and Tel al-Hawa neighborhoods over the past 24 hours.

Hamas warned that the lives of the two captives are in serious danger and demanded that Israeli forces immediately withdraw to the south of Street 8 in Tel al-Hawa and cease airstrikes for 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. local time to facilitate efforts to secure the hostages.

The Israeli army has not issued any response to Hamas’ statement.

On Monday, Israeli forces advanced several meters north of Tel al-Hawa as part of a larger push to occupy Gaza City and relocate its residents to the southern areas. Israel estimates that 48 of its citizens are currently held captive in Gaza, with 20 confirmed alive.

Meanwhile, approximately 11,100 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, facing harsh conditions including torture, starvation, and medical neglect, with numerous deaths reported by Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation military has killed over 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, making it uninhabitable and causing widespread starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

