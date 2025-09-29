SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 minutes ago

8 minutes ago

2 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA– The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Sunday that it has lost contact with two Israeli hostages amid relentless Israeli military operations in Gaza City. The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, revealed that communication was cut off with captives Omri Miran and Matan Angrest due to “barbaric military operations and heavy bombardment” in the Sabra and Tel al-Hawa neighborhoods over the past 24 hours.

Hamas warned that the lives of the two captives are in serious danger and demanded that Israeli forces immediately withdraw to the south of Street 8 in Tel al-Hawa and cease airstrikes for 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. local time to facilitate efforts to secure the hostages.

The Israeli army has not issued any response to Hamas’ statement.

On Monday, Israeli forces advanced several meters north of Tel al-Hawa as part of a larger push to occupy Gaza City and relocate its residents to the southern areas. Israel estimates that 48 of its citizens are currently held captive in Gaza, with 20 confirmed alive.

Also Read: Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

Meanwhile, approximately 11,100 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, facing harsh conditions including torture, starvation, and medical neglect, with numerous deaths reported by Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation military has killed over 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, making it uninhabitable and causing widespread starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

TagGaza bombardment Gaza City Gaza conflict Hamas humanitarian crisis Israeli army Israeli Hostages Israeli military. Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Middle East Palestinian prisoners Qassam Brigades Sabra Tel al-Hawa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • 8 minutes ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

  • 43 minutes ago
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

  • 13 hours ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 66,000 as Israeli Military Aggression Continues

  • 14 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills Eight More Civilians in Central Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
International

Gaza Aid Flotilla Now 463 Nautical Miles from Destination

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Turkish Author Merve Gülcemal Charms Fans at IIBF 2025

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 19:42 WIB
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 12:02 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
International

Several Indonesian Withdraw from Global Sumud Flotilla Voyage, Reaffirms Continued Humanitarian Commitment

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • 14 hours ago
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)
Asia

Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us