SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Rejects Temporary Truce, Calls for Implementation of Phase Two of Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

1 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas rejected a proposal by US envoy Steven Witkoff on Sunday for a temporary ceasefire during the month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Hamas called for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel instead.

The movement argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reliance on American proposals to extend the first phase was a clear attempt to avoid honoring the agreement.

Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid, calling it a form of blackmail, a war crime, and a direct violation of the ceasefire deal.

Also Read: Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

The group urged international mediators and the global community to pressure Israel to end its punitive measures against Gaza’s two million residents.

According to Hamas, Netanyahu is attempting to establish political facts on the ground after the Israeli army failed to do so over 15 months of conflict.

The movement also dismissed Israel’s accusations of Hamas violating the ceasefire as baseless.

Top Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi, in a statement to Agence France-Presse, reiterated that Israel’s acceptance of Witkoff’s proposal confirmed that Israel was avoiding its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

Mardawi emphasized that the path to regional stability and prisoner exchanges lay in fully implementing the agreement, beginning with the second phase, which includes discussions on a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and the release of prisoners as part of an agreed deal. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

Tagceasefire conflict resolution Hamas International Diplomacy Israel. Palestine Middle East peace talks phase two rejection temporary truce

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Temporary Truce, Calls for Implementation of Phase Two of Ceasefire

  • 2 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Threatens to Resume Gaza War

  • 21 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israel for Disrupting Second Phase of Casefire Deal

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 04:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 21 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Alert Level Raised

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us