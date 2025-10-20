SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement on Sunday reiterated its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing the Israeli occupation army of persistently violating it and fabricating excuses to justify its attacks.

In a brief statement, senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to evade his obligations under pressure from “his extremist and terrorist coalition,” seeking to escape his responsibilities toward the ceasefire and justify his actions to mediators.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed 38 Palestinians and injured 143 others, according to Palestinian sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Gaza and other areas after the occupation government accused Hamas of attacking its soldiers in the city of Rafah.

Also Read: Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Conflicting Hebrew media reports suggested that a security incident occurred in Rafah, leading to injuries and fatalities among Israeli soldiers, though some outlets confirmed the attack without specifying casualties.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the airstrikes following the Rafah incident were intended to protect members of the Yasser Abu Shabab militia, who had allegedly clashed with fighters from Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Violation

