SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

sajadi Editor : Widi - 24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – Responding to recent media reports on its stance regarding negotiations and disarmament, senior Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim reaffirmed that the Palestinian resistance movement maintains a clear and firm position.

Hamas is waiting for a response to the proposal submitted by mediators, which we have already approved,” Naim said in a statement, as cited by Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

He added that Hamas is ready to move toward a comprehensive deal that would end the war, ensure the full withdrawal of occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, secure the release of all Zionist war prisoners (both living and deceased) in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, and guarantee the opening of crossings for the entry of aid and the reconstruction process.

On the issue of disarmament, Naim stressed that resistance and its weapons are legitimate rights guaranteed by international law to the Palestinian people under occupation.

Also Read: Israel Says It Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Trump’s Proposal for Gaza Hostage Deal

“This right cannot be relinquished except with the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the guaranteed return of Palestinian refugees. Until then, Hamas remains open to engaging in a long-term truce,” he emphasized. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ireland Protests: Thousands Call for Boycott of Israeli Goods

TagBasem Naim ceasefire disarmament Gaza Hamas international law Israel Jerusalem negotiations Palestine Palestinian refugees war prisoners

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

  • 24 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Says It Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Trump’s Proposal for Gaza Hostage Deal

  • 2 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Europe

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Boats Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

First Boats Flotilla Reaches Tunisia to Bring Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • Sunday, 7 September 2025 - 14:07 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 9 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Europe

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us