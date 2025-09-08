Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

Gaza, MINA – Responding to recent media reports on its stance regarding negotiations and disarmament, senior Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim reaffirmed that the Palestinian resistance movement maintains a clear and firm position.

“Hamas is waiting for a response to the proposal submitted by mediators, which we have already approved,” Naim said in a statement, as cited by Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

He added that Hamas is ready to move toward a comprehensive deal that would end the war, ensure the full withdrawal of occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, secure the release of all Zionist war prisoners (both living and deceased) in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, and guarantee the opening of crossings for the entry of aid and the reconstruction process.

On the issue of disarmament, Naim stressed that resistance and its weapons are legitimate rights guaranteed by international law to the Palestinian people under occupation.

“This right cannot be relinquished except with the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the guaranteed return of Palestinian refugees. Until then, Hamas remains open to engaging in a long-term truce,” he emphasized. []

