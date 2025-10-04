Hamas ‘Ready for a Lasting Peace,’ Trump Urges Israel to Stop Bombing Gaza

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed Hamas’ response to his ceasefire and prisoner-exchange proposal, saying the Palestinian group is “ready for a lasting peace.”

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added that discussions are ongoing and emphasized that the plan is not just about Gaza, but about “long sought peace in the Middle East.”

Hamas formally responded to Trump’s initiative by approving the release of all Israeli captives, the return of the bodies of the deceased, and the transfer of Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic authority. The Palestinian movement also stressed that broader issues tied to Gaza’s future and Palestinian rights must align with international law and collective national consensus.

According to Israeli estimates, 48 Israelis are held in Gaza, including 20 alive, while Palestinian and Israeli rights groups report that around 11,100 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, with many dying due to medical neglect and mistreatment.

Trump’s plan envisions Gaza becoming a weapons-free zone with transitional governance overseen by an international body under his leadership. It calls for the release of all Israeli captives within 72 hours in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a halt to hostilities, disarmament of armed groups, and Israel’s phased withdrawal from Gaza.

The enclave, home to nearly 2.4 million people, has been under Israeli blockade for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while UN agencies warn Gaza is on the brink of total uninhabitability.[]

