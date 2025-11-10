Hamas: Israeli President’s Africa Visit an Attempt to Undermine Support for Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the upcoming visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, calling it a Zionist attempt to weaken Africa’s long-standing support for the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and for the end of the Israeli occupation.

In a statement, the movement asserted that receiving a war criminal, whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent children, women, and the elderly, constitutes direct involvement in covering up the occupation’s record and normalizing the genocide it has committed against the people in Gaza, Almayadeen reported.

Hamas called on all nations to intensify the boycott of the Israeli occupation entity and its terrorist leaders, specifically appealing to countries across the African continent to reject any relations with the Israeli occupation and to continue their historical role in fighting injustice and colonialism.

Concluding its statement, the movement stressed that the Zionist occupation represents the most vicious, brutal, and barbaric form of colonial settlement.

Also Read: New Delhi Covered in Toxic Smog: Residents Say ‘We Can Hardly Breathe’

The Hamas statement comes ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s official one-day visit to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he is scheduled to meet with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, and other officials, according to i24NEWS.

Israeli media reported that the visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties between Israel and the African continent, following the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Zambia. Herzog will be the first Israeli president to visit this African nation.

Despite the announced ceasefire, the Israeli occupation continues to commit violations, as evidenced by the increasing number of casualties. Health officials and humanitarian organizations continue to warn of a worsening crisis amid limited access to emergency response, medical treatment, and essential services.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Language Program Officially Opened at Al-Azhar University