Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas: Israeli Crime in Qatar Threatens Regional Security

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement on Thursday condemned Israel for its airstrike on Doha, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a “barbaric act of war” against the Arab and Islamic world. The group warned that the attack poses a grave threat to regional and international security.

During a press conference, senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum denounced what he described as Israel’s “treacherous aggression” that targeted Hamas negotiators in the Qatari capital. He urged Arab and Islamic leaders to take firm measures against Israel, using political, diplomatic, economic, and legal pressure to hold Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government accountable.

Barhoum honored the martyrs killed in the strike, including Hamas leaders Jihad Labbad (Abu Bilal), Hammam Hayya (Abu Yahya), Abdullah Abdulwahid (Abu Khalil), Mu’min Hassouneh (Abu Omar), Ahmed Abdel Malik (Abu Malik), and Qatari security officer Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari.

He stressed that the attack was not only against Hamas but also against Qatar’s sovereignty and its mediating role in ceasefire talks, as the delegation was reviewing a new proposal from Qatar at the time of the strike.

Also Read: Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

“This is an assault on the negotiation process itself,” Barhoum said, adding that Israel’s actions signal a rejection of all mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt.

Thousands of mourners, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the funeral prayers at Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque before the burial at Mesaimeer Cemetery. Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani described the attack as “an act of state terrorism,” insisting that Netanyahu must face justice at the International Criminal Court.

Hamas reiterated that assassinations would not weaken its resolve, but rather strengthen its determination to resist. The movement maintained its demands for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a genuine prisoner exchange, urgent humanitarian relief, and the reconstruction of the enclave.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’s political bureau since 2012, condemned the strike as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to its sovereignty and regional security. []

Also Read: 72 Palestinians Killed, 356 Wounded in Gaza Within 24 Hours

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

