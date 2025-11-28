SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas: Israel Systematically Kills Palestinian Prisoners

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Palestinian civilians in Gaza are subjected to inhumane treatment by Israeli forces. (Image: @AbujomaaGaza/X)

Doha, MINA – Hamas has accused the Israeli occupation of implementing a systematic policy to kill Palestinian detainees inside its prisons, following the deaths of more than 94 prisoners since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

In an official statement on Thursday, Hamas described the killings as part of an “organized criminal approach” that has turned Israeli prisons into deliberate killing grounds targeting Palestinian detainees.

The group warned of what it called serious and systematic violations against prisoners, citing credible human rights documentation and direct eyewitness testimonies.

Hamas listed major abuses, including physical assaults and brutal beatings, scalding detainees with boiling water, the use of attack dogs against inmates, sexual assaults, and other forms of torture.

Also Read: Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

These actions, according to the statement, not only violate human dignity but also constitute offenses punishable under international humanitarian law.

Hamas stressed that the violations amount to “real war crimes” and are part of a broader “bloody system” used by the occupation to run its detention facilities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

