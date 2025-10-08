SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas-Israel Discuss First Phase of Trump Plan Implementation in Egypt

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Palestinian Hamas militants attend a military show in the Bani Suheila district in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 20, 2017.

Sharm El-Sheik, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Tuesday that there were indirect meetings between Hamas and Israeli delegations in Sharm El-Sheik to discuss the implementation of the first phase of the plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking alongside Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, Abdelatty stated that the talks were aimed at halting the Israeli war in Gaza.

He reaffirmed that Egyptian diplomacy remains guided by the directive of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, stressing that Cairo’s efforts “continue and will never cease.”

He described Hamas’s approval of the US plan as a “positive step,” voicing his confidence in Washington’s ability to enforce its proposal for Gaza.

Also Read: Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

Abdelatty said Egypt wants to ensure the success of the plan, which includes ending the war, rejecting all forms of annexation of the occupied West Bank, and preventing the expulsion of Palestinians.

He expressed hope that the negotiations would help facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Abdelatty also called for stronger European and international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that starvation in the enclave is worsening.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, said that many details of the US plan “still require consensus.”

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

He described the four-hour session in Sharm El-Sheik on Monday as intensive and detailed negotiations.

Al-Ansari emphasized that all parties have agreed to the plan, noting that the challenge now lies in its execution, particularly enforcing the ceasefire.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister invited the Netherlands to play an active role in the international conference on early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, which Egypt plans to host after a ceasefire is achieved.

Van Weel, in turn, praised Egypt’s role in evacuating thousands of wounded Palestinians, especially children, and confirmed that the Netherlands will continue to provide medical supplies to Gaza.[]

Also Read: Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Hamas-Israel Discuss First Phase of Trump Plan Implementation in Egypt

