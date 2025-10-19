SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Hands Over Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas handed over on Saturday the bodies of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross teams in the Gaza Strip, which are now being transferred to the Israeli army.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, “The bodies of two Israeli fatalities are now in the hands of the Red Cross and on their way to the army.”

There has been no immediate official comment from either Israel or Hamas regarding the report. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

