Hamas Hands Over 20 of 28 Israeli Hostage Bodies, Search Efforts Continue

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Illustration: Al-Qassam Brigades members carry the body of an Israeli hostage through a tunnel. (Image: Sada News doc.)

Gaza, MINA — The Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over 20 bodies of Israeli hostages to the opposing side, in line with the agreement reached during the Gaza-Israel conflict negotiations, out of a total of 28 bodies agreed to be returned.

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, Hamas delivered the bodies of the Israeli hostages as part of the repatriation deal. With this addition, the total number of bodies returned stands at 20 out of the 28 agreed upon.

The Israeli side, through official channels, stated that it had received the bodies through a mechanism involving humanitarian organizations. Hamas itself mentioned that some bodies are still under the rubble and that the search and recovery process is continuing.

This forms part of a broader repatriation phase, following previous exchanges of live hostages and intense diplomatic engagement between Gaza and Israel.

Also Read: Gaza Residents Face Winter Without Adequate Logistics

Hamas now faces technical and security challenges in accessing the locations of bodies buried or damaged due to the conflict. Analysts suggest that this repatriation of remains carries not only humanitarian but also strategic significance within the political and diplomatic framework between the two warring parties.

The Israeli Zionist aggression in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, has resulted in numerous civilian and hostage casualties on both sides. The return of bodies is a crucial component of the ceasefire agreement and reconciliation efforts. However, in practice, it is often hampered by security concerns, limited access to conflict zones, and logistical obstacles.

Previously, Israel and Hamas had conducted several waves of live hostage and body repatriation as part of international mediation efforts involving regional countries and humanitarian institutions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

TagHamas

