Hamas Halts Talks with Israel until Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – A Hamas leader said Sunday that his group will not engage in talks with Israel until Palestinian prisoners held by Tel Aviv are released, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel was scheduled to release 620 prisoners on Saturday under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal in exchange for six freed by Hamas, but the Israeli Zionist postponed the releases, citing what it called a “shameful handover of hostages.”

“There will be no talks with the enemy (Israel) through mediators before the release of the prisoners agreed in exchange for the six Israeli prisoners,” Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

“The mediators must oblige the enemy to implement the agreement,” he added.

Early Sunday, Hamas denounced Israel’s delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners as a “violation” of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect last month, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)