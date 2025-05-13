SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Permanent Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Monday its willingness to immediately engage in negotiations for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This statement follows the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who had been held in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed Alexander’s release after discussions involving the Trump administration.

According to a Hamas statement, the group is prepared to start talks aimed at achieving a comprehensive agreement that includes a sustainable ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the lifting of the siege, a prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Alexander was reportedly the last known living American hostage in Gaza. []

Also Read: UN Reports Sharp Decline in Hot Meal Distribution in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza ceasefire talks Hamas peace proposal Hostage release Gaza

News Channel

About Us