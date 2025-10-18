SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas: Disarmament Without a Palestinian State Will Trigger Chaos in Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing.

Gaza, MINA – A senior Hamas official has warned that the sudden disarmament of resistance groups in Gaza, without an independent Palestinian state or a legitimate government, would create a serious power vacuum and widespread chaos in the territory.

Dr. Abd al-Jabbar Said, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau abroad, told Arabi21 on Friday that Hamas is not insistent on maintaining its weapons for its own sake.

He asserted that the possession of weapons is directly linked to the existence of the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian people’s right to resist.

“If one day Palestine achieves independence and has a sovereign state that protects its rights, then those weapons will be handed over to the state and its army,” he stated.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

Dr. Said also responded to recent comments made by United States President Donald Trump, who a few days earlier appeared to endorse Hamas’s actions against collaborators in Gaza and even indicated support for Hamas to maintain security.

“How can Trump now demand that Hamas surrender and disarm while there is no Palestinian government in control of Gaza?” he asked, emphasizing that such insistence would only drag Gaza into major chaos.

According to him, historical experience shows that unilateral concessions or withdrawals without guarantees actually provoke new attacks. He warned that surrendering weapons without strong arrangements would only pave the way for subsequent aggression against the Palestinian people.

Dr. Said affirmed that as long as the occupation continues, armed resistance remains the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-defense. He rejected the view that stability can be achieved through disarmament without the presence of a sovereign national government.

Also Read: UNRWA: 8,000 Teachers Ready to Return to Class for Gaza’s Children

This statement comes after the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10, 2025, amidst international efforts to rebuild the territory ravaged by two years of Israeli aggression that has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: WFP Warns of ‘Insufficient’ Aid Flow Despite Gaza Ceasefire

TagHamas

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Disarmament Without a Palestinian State Will Trigger Chaos in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
ICRC ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

  • 24 hours ago
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Indonesia

Pencak Silat Confirmed as Official Sport at 2027 Asian Youth Games

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Disarmament Without a Palestinian State Will Trigger Chaos in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us