Hamas: Disarmament Without a Palestinian State Will Trigger Chaos in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A senior Hamas official has warned that the sudden disarmament of resistance groups in Gaza, without an independent Palestinian state or a legitimate government, would create a serious power vacuum and widespread chaos in the territory.

Dr. Abd al-Jabbar Said, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau abroad, told Arabi21 on Friday that Hamas is not insistent on maintaining its weapons for its own sake.

He asserted that the possession of weapons is directly linked to the existence of the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian people’s right to resist.

“If one day Palestine achieves independence and has a sovereign state that protects its rights, then those weapons will be handed over to the state and its army,” he stated.

Dr. Said also responded to recent comments made by United States President Donald Trump, who a few days earlier appeared to endorse Hamas’s actions against collaborators in Gaza and even indicated support for Hamas to maintain security.

“How can Trump now demand that Hamas surrender and disarm while there is no Palestinian government in control of Gaza?” he asked, emphasizing that such insistence would only drag Gaza into major chaos.

According to him, historical experience shows that unilateral concessions or withdrawals without guarantees actually provoke new attacks. He warned that surrendering weapons without strong arrangements would only pave the way for subsequent aggression against the Palestinian people.

Dr. Said affirmed that as long as the occupation continues, armed resistance remains the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-defense. He rejected the view that stability can be achieved through disarmament without the presence of a sovereign national government.

This statement comes after the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10, 2025, amidst international efforts to rebuild the territory ravaged by two years of Israeli aggression that has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

