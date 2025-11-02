Hamas Denies US Accusations of Looting Aid Trucks in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday rejected allegations by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that it had looted humanitarian aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement, Hamas described the accusations as “unfounded” and claimed they were “part of an attempt to justify the further reduction of already limited humanitarian aid, while covering up the international community’s failure to end the blockade and starvation imposed on civilians in Gaza.”

The group asserted that all incidents of chaos and looting ceased immediately after Israeli forces withdrew, arguing that “the occupation was the only party that sponsored these gangs and orchestrated the chaos.”

According to Hamas, more than 1,000 Palestinian police and security officers have been killed and hundreds more wounded while working to secure humanitarian convoys and ensure that aid reaches civilians in need. The group also stated that no international or local organizations, nor any truck drivers, had reported looting incidents involving Hamas.

“This clearly demonstrates that the scene cited by the U.S. Central Command is fabricated and politically motivated to justify blockade policies and the reduction of humanitarian aid,” the statement said. Hamas further accused Washington of ignoring ongoing Israeli attacks during the ceasefire, which it said had resulted in 254 Palestinian deaths and 595 injuries.

CENTCOM earlier released drone footage allegedly showing Hamas members looting an aid truck in Gaza. Hamas, however, maintained that the average number of aid trucks entering Gaza remains at only 135 per day, while the rest are commercial shipments that most Gazans cannot afford.

“The U.S. adoption of the Israeli narrative only deepens Washington’s immoral bias and places it squarely as a partner in the blockade and the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the statement added.

The current ceasefire, which began on October 10 under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also calls for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing body without Hamas.

According to Palestinian health authorities, Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children and injured over 170,600 others in the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

