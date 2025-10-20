Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

Cairo, MINA – A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

The group said in a statement that the visit aims to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, Anadolu reported.

At least 20 Palestinians were martyred in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite the existing ceasefire agreement.

Israel accused Hamas of attacking its forces in the southern city of Rafah, an allegation the group strongly denied. Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached on October 10, based on a phased plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The first stage includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also calls for the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

