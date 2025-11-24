Hamas Delegation Discusses Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Cairo Meeting

Cairo, MINA – A senior Hamas delegation held a meeting in Cairo on Sunday with Egypt’s Minister of General Intelligence, Hassan Rashad, to discuss the latest developments regarding the ceasefire agreement and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation was headed by Mohammad Darwish, Chairman of the Movement’s Leadership Council, and included prominent members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil Al-Hayya, Nizar Awadallah, Zaher Jabarin, and Political Bureau member Dr. Ghazi Hamad.

According to a statement issued by Hamas, the meeting focused on the implementation of the ceasefire and outlines for the second phase of the deal. The delegation reaffirmed the Movement’s full commitment to implementing the first phase of the agreement while emphasizing the need to halt ongoing Israeli violations that threaten to derail the understandings.

The Hamas officials called for establishing a clear mechanism under the supervision of mediators to ensure immediate reporting of any violations as they occur. This would allow for proper measures to be taken to stop them and prevent any unilateral steps that could escalate the situation and harm the agreement.

The meeting also addressed the issue of Rafah fighters, with the Hamas delegation stressing the urgency of resolving this matter through mediators’ efforts with relevant parties, noting that communication with those fighters remains cut off.

The delegation praised the efforts of the mediators since the cessation of the genocidal war on Gaza and conveyed their appreciation to the Egyptian leadership for its ongoing role in supporting stability and progress in the negotiation process.[]

