Hamas Condemns Israeli Plan to Restrict Palestinians’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has condemned the latest recommendation by the Israeli occupation police calling for restricting Muslim worshippers’ access to the Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, calling it a “dangerous precedent” and “an action targeting freedom of worship.” Palinfo reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said that Israel’s plan to allow only 10,000 Muslim worshippers to perform Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque constitutes “a new escalation against the Palestinian people and their holy places.”

“This is a blatant violation of all norms, covenants and divine laws, a direct provocation to the feelings of Muslims, and a desperate attempt to impose alleged control over the Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas added.

Hamas stressed that Israel’s aggressive plans against the Aqsa Mosque will never succeed in changing its identity and history.

“The Aqsa Mosque will remain a pure Islamic property with no place for the occupation. Our people are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect it until it is completely liberated and cleansed of the occupation’s desecration,” the Movement said.

The Movement called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the international community to take serious measures to end Israel’s violations against the Aqsa Mosque and to work so that the Palestinian people can enter and pray in their Mosque without any restrictions.

In a related incident, Ultra-Orthodox Jewish rabbi Yehuda Glick desecrated the courtyard of the Aqsa Mosque along with other settlers on Wednesday morning.

Glick was among dozens of settlers who entered the Mosque through the al-Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards in different groups under heavy police protection.

According to the Islamic Waqf Administration in the holy city, 126 settlers, including religious students, desecrated the mosque in the morning.

During their tour of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshipers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

