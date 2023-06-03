Hamas Condemns Israeli Efforts to Judaize Palestinian Education in Al-Quds

Al-Quds, MINA – The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement has criticized Israel’s efforts to Judaize education in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), describing it as an increasing crime against the existence, identity, geography, and history of Palestine.

“This Zionist act will not succeed in influencing the collective consciousness of the rising generation of Palestinians, and will fail to obliterate the established Palestinian identity that is rooted in the hearts and minds of our people, young and old, and in all their places of residence,” said a Hamas spokesman. for Jerusalem, Muhammad Hamada, in a statement as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

Hamada emphasized that Palestinian teachers and students will lead with their iron determination to defend Palestinian curricula and schools and protect them from the Judaization of the Israeli occupation.

He indicated that the Judaization of Israel is not new, but has recently increased to make way for illegal settlers.

The Israeli Knesset Plenum recently approved in preliminary readings, two bills aimed at increasing supervision of schools and teachers in Israel including East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)