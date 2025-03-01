Hamas Condemns Israel for Disrupting Second Phase of Casefire Deal

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has slammed Israel for imposing new conditions to start the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying the conditions are unreasonable, and holding Israel responsible for the failure of the negotiations, Palinfo reported.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem reiterated in a statement on Saturday that his movement is fully committed to implementing all the provisions of the agreement in all its stages and details.

Hamas called on mediators, guarantors and the international community to pressure Israel to comply with its obligations, and start the second phase immediately, without delay.

Qassem stressed that there are no ongoing talks with Hamas to start the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange, noting that Israel is trying to return the issue to zero.

“The occupation is avoiding commitments to end the war and complete withdrawal from Gaza, and wants to return Israeli prisoners with the possibility of continuing aggression against the war-torn Palestinian enclave,” he said.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect on January 19, expired on Saturday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

