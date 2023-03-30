Hamas Calls on Palestinians to Increase Presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – Hamas called on Palestinians to increase their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to thwart Israeli plans aimed at dividing places and times of worship for Jewish extremist settlers.

According to the MEMO report, in an official statement on Wednesday, Hamas condemned the continued storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by gangs of Jewish extremist illegal settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

He also condemned the recent agreement reached by the Jewish group and the Israeli occupation authorities to extend the time of their morning raid on the mosque in an attempt to impose temporary divisions on the holiest site for Muslims.

The Palestinian Movement reiterated that the Israeli occupation plan which aims to judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose its sovereignty over it will not change the historical facts nor will it erase the Islamic identity of the mosque.

Hamas called on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Israel to intensify their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in protest of Israel’s actions and to protect it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)