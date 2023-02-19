Hamas Appreciates African Union Expels Israeli Delegation

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine, Hamas appreciates the expulsion of the Deputy Director for African Affairs at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of his accompanying delegation from the African Union meeting hall in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Saturday.

The movement’s spokesperson, Jihad Taha, in a press statement as quoted by PIC expressed the movement’s appreciation for all the successful efforts to prevent Israeli entities from attending and participating in the African Summit, which is in line with the values ​​and principles of the African Union.

Taha appreciated the African Union’s position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli occupation, and to establish a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He called on all African nations that are fraternal and friendly to Palestine to strengthen positions that are compatible with justice, and work to isolate the racist entity of Israel and its fascist government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)