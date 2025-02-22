Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

Gaza, MINA – Hamas announced on Friday that it will thoroughly investigate Israel’s claim over the body of Israeli Prisoner Shiri Bibas, which was handed over on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We have received the Israeli claim through our mediators and will examine it very seriously before announcing the results clearly,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian resistance group noted the possibility of errors or mistakes in the bodies, which may have resulted from the Israeli bombardment of the location where the Bibas family was with other Palestinians.

Hamas stressed its full commitment to all agreements, saying, “We have shown this commitment through our actions in recent days. We are not interested in holding any bodies.”

The resistance group also stressed the need to continue the full implementation of the provisions of the agreement at all levels.

Hamas also expressed its surprise at the uproar caused by Israel after its DNA test claim and rejected threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group believes that “Netanyahu’s threats are intended to improve his image” amid Israel’s internal political disputes.

Hamas also called on Israel to return the body it claims belongs to a Palestinian woman killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas violated the terms of the prisoner swap deal by handing over the body of an unidentified woman from Gaza instead of hostage Shiri Bibas.

Hamas said it handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, on Thursday under a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement in Gaza.

Hamas said the Israeli prisoners were killed in indiscriminate airstrikes by Tel Aviv during its 15-month genocide in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

