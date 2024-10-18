Hamas Announces Martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement confirmed that its Political Bureau Chief Yahya Sinwar was martyred in the Gaza Strip.

“With great pride, honor, dignity and glory, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces to the Palestinian people, to our people, and to all defenders of freedom in the world, about the death of one of the noblest and bravest men. A man who dedicated his life to Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of Allah on the path of the liberation of this country. He was honest with Allah, and Allah glorified him as a martyr, joining his brothers who had been martyred before him,” said an official Hamas statement, said Khalil Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza on Friday.

“We announce our condolences over the death of a great national leader, Brother Mujahid Syahid Yahya Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Battle Leader of Al-Aqsa Flood”.

“He died as a martyred hero, advancing without retreating, with a weapon in his hand, directly involved in the battle, facing the colonial army on the front lines”.

“He moved from one point of battle to another with steadfastness and patience in the glorious land of Gaza, defending Palestine and its holy places, and inspiring a spirit of steadfastness, patience and resistance”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)