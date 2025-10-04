SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire but Refuses to Surrender Weapons

Palestinian Hamas militants attend a military show in the Bani Suheila district in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 20, 2017.

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has agreed to the proposal by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Still, the agreement does not include the surrender of weapons.

Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, said on Saturday that the surrender of weapons would only be possible after the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with a national army.

He affirmed that Hamas has never considered giving up its weapons and has never linked to its approval of the agreement’s terms.

“Our position is clear and firm: as long as the occupation continues, the resistance will persist. The surrender of weapons would only be possible after the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with full authority and a national army capable of protecting the Palestinian people,” Kilani stated.

He added that the main point of President Trump’s proposal remains the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas is willing to discuss other terms.

“The movement’s primary focus is the ceasefire, while other matters can be discussed and agreed upon. Therefore, the ceasefire agreement also includes a clause prohibiting the expulsion of Palestinians from their land,” Kilani said.

He stated that the issue of who governs the Gaza Strip must be decided by the entire Palestinian nation, not just Hamas.

“Agreement on specific points of the Washington plan was only reached if it was in line with the demands and aspirations of the Palestinian people, without touching upon other principles — particularly the issue of disarmament and control over the Gaza Strip, because that decision belongs to all Palestinian people, not just Hamas,” he concluded. []

