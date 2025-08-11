Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Lying Over Gaza Annexation Plans

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deceiving the international community after he claimed Israel has no plans to take control of the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu continues to lie, mislead, and distort the truth,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency. “Everything he said in the press conference was a series of falsehoods.”

Netanyahu stated Israel’s goal was not to govern Gaza but to “liberate” it from Hamas, while pledging to establish humanitarian corridors for aid delivery.

The plan has drawn broad international criticism, with countries including Indonesia, the UK, China, and Turkey reaffirming their support for international law and Palestinian sovereignty.

Since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023, Gaza has faced massive infrastructure destruction, a total blockade, and what the UN describes as its worst humanitarian crisis on record. Rights groups warn any forced takeover would violate the UN Charter and Geneva Conventions.

Analysts say Netanyahu’s remarks are aimed at easing diplomatic pressure while continuing military operations, while Hamas vows to resist any occupation until full Palestinian independence is achieved.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

