Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Accepts Parts of Trump’s Peace Plan, Calls for Further Negotiations

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Hamas announced on Friday that it accepts certain elements of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, particularly those concerning the release of hostages. However, the Palestinian resistance group stressed that further negotiations are essential before any deal can move forward.

A senior Hamas official told Quds Press that other provisions must be discussed among Palestinian factions and agreed upon through broader national consensus.

The statement falls short of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand that Hamas surrender and disarm.

Trump welcomed Hamas’ response, saying, “I believe they are ready for lasting peace.” He also urged Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza to allow the safe and rapid release of hostages.

Hamas emphasized that decisions on Gaza’s future and Palestinian rights must be made through “Palestinian national consensus” and aligned with international law.

Trump, seeking to fulfill his promise to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of Israel’s offensive, has framed the plan as a breakthrough. Israel has already accepted it, and it has drawn international support. Yet, key mediators Egypt and Qatar cautioned that several points still require negotiation.

Earlier this week, Trump gave Hamas until Sunday night to accept the proposal, warning of an even larger military assault if it refused. “If this last chance deal is not reached, an unprecedented hell will be unleashed on Hamas,” he said.

While Palestinians yearn for an end to the war, many remain skeptical, viewing Washington’s proposal as skewed in Israel’s favor.

Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera the plan “cannot be implemented without negotiations,” adding that the demand to release all hostages within 72 hours was unrealistic. Locating the remains of some captives, he noted, could take days or weeks.

In its official statement, Hamas said it was ready to release the remaining hostages under the plan’s terms, likely through a prisoner exchange involving hundreds of Palestinians. The group also reiterated its willingness to transfer governance of Gaza to an independent Palestinian body.

Abu Marzouk added that Hamas would only disarm once a legitimate Palestinian authority is established to govern Gaza. Meanwhile, senior Hamas figure Osama Hamdan told Al Araby TV the group rejects any form of foreign administration in Gaza. “The entry of foreign forces is unacceptable,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

