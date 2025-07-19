SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Half of Afghan Children Face Severe Food Poverty

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

2 Views

Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com

Kabul, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a dire warning that severe food poverty affects half of all children in Afghanistan, serving as a major driver of the widespread malnutrition crisis plaguing the nation.

According to the organization, over 50% of Afghan toddlers live in extreme food poverty, lacking consistent access to sufficient and nutritious food.

In response to this escalating crisis, UNICEF has announced the launch of a new program aimed at reducing child food poverty.

The initiative includes nutritional support, public awareness campaigns for families, and the strengthening of child nutrition-related health services.

Also Read: Houthis Launch Palestine 2 Missile at Israel’s Lod Airport

UNICEF explained that the program’s goal is to achieve long-term reductions in food poverty by actively involving families, healthcare workers, and local institutions.

Afghanistan has been grappling with severe economic challenges in recent years, including prolonged droughts, high unemployment, and a sharp decline in international aid. These factors have particularly worsened conditions for children, leading to a serious malnutrition crisis.

UNICEF and other international organizations have repeatedly voiced concerns about the grim situation facing Afghan children.

If current conditions persist, there’s a growing risk that children’s health and development in the country will further deteriorate. Without urgent intervention, the long-term consequences for the nation’s future generations could be devastating. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAfgan Children UNICEF

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Asia

Half of Afghan Children Face Severe Food Poverty

  • 4 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 5,800 Children Diagnosed With Malnutrition in Gaza in June: UNICEF

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 100 Killed as Israeli Attacks on Aid Centers in Gaza

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 19:03 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

Over 50,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Injured in Gaza: UNICEF

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 11:33 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Aid Convoy in 81 Days Enters Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:12 WIB
Load More
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java–Melaka Agree to Send Vocational Students to Malaysia

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 18:16 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Photo: Berita Nasional
Indonesia

Dutch Hiker Evacuated by Helicopter After Fall on Mount Rinjani

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Nauryz Festival, celebrating spring and New Year in Kazakhstan (photo: Akorda)
Articles

History, Islam, and the Culture of the Kazakhstan: Abai as a National Inspiration

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 06:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us