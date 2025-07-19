Half of Afghan Children Face Severe Food Poverty

Kabul, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a dire warning that severe food poverty affects half of all children in Afghanistan, serving as a major driver of the widespread malnutrition crisis plaguing the nation.

According to the organization, over 50% of Afghan toddlers live in extreme food poverty, lacking consistent access to sufficient and nutritious food.

In response to this escalating crisis, UNICEF has announced the launch of a new program aimed at reducing child food poverty.

The initiative includes nutritional support, public awareness campaigns for families, and the strengthening of child nutrition-related health services.

UNICEF explained that the program’s goal is to achieve long-term reductions in food poverty by actively involving families, healthcare workers, and local institutions.

Afghanistan has been grappling with severe economic challenges in recent years, including prolonged droughts, high unemployment, and a sharp decline in international aid. These factors have particularly worsened conditions for children, leading to a serious malnutrition crisis.

UNICEF and other international organizations have repeatedly voiced concerns about the grim situation facing Afghan children.

If current conditions persist, there’s a growing risk that children’s health and development in the country will further deteriorate. Without urgent intervention, the long-term consequences for the nation’s future generations could be devastating. [Shibgho]

