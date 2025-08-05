Hackers Expose Israeli Food Giant for Using Expired Ingredients

Tehran, MINA – A hacker group has leaked internal documents revealing that Israeli food company Manamim knowingly used expired raw materials in its 2023 production lines.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the documents show that Manamim continued exporting contaminated products despite being aware of the serious health risks to consumers.

The hacker group, Cyber Support Front (CyberIsnaadFront), published the files on its Telegram channel, claiming that several product batches were produced using expired ingredients, leading to spoilage and potential health hazards.

Despite receiving consumer complaints, Manamim allegedly kept distributing the tainted goods, not only within occupied territories but also to the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and several Gulf countries.

Additional evidence indicates that during the same period, Israel’s Ministry of Health issued warnings on its official portal acknowledging that some Manamim products sold domestically were spoiled and posed health risks. []

