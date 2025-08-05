SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hackers Expose Israeli Food Giant for Using Expired Ingredients

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Tehran, MINA – A hacker group has leaked internal documents revealing that Israeli food company Manamim knowingly used expired raw materials in its 2023 production lines.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the documents show that Manamim continued exporting contaminated products despite being aware of the serious health risks to consumers.

The hacker group, Cyber Support Front (CyberIsnaadFront), published the files on its Telegram channel, claiming that several product batches were produced using expired ingredients, leading to spoilage and potential health hazards.

Despite receiving consumer complaints, Manamim allegedly kept distributing the tainted goods, not only within occupied territories but also to the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and several Gulf countries.

Also Read: Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

Additional evidence indicates that during the same period, Israel’s Ministry of Health issued warnings on its official portal acknowledging that some Manamim products sold domestically were spoiled and posed health risks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

TagCyberIsnaadFront hackers leak global food safety violations hacker leaks expose Israeli company Israel food industry controversy Israel Ministry of Health warning Israeli exports contaminated food Israeli food safety scandal Manamim expired ingredients Manamim health hazard 2023 spoiled products health risk

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Hackers Expose Israeli Food Giant for Using Expired Ingredients

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to Aid Delivery for Israeli Hostages Conditional on Gaza Humanitarian Corridors

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

  • 22 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us