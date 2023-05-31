GulaVit Named Title Sponsor Of 2023 Jakarta E-Prix Taking Place This Weekend

Jakarta, MINA – GulaVit, Indonesia’s leading privately held company of vitaminenriched granulated sugar, will be the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship doubleheader of electric motor races taking place this Saturday, 3 June and Sunday, 4 June in the AGI Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit, North Jakarta.

Fans attending the 2023 GulaVit Jakarta E-Prix will see the Southeast Asia debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – in the only FIA-accredited motorsport event taking place in Indonesia this year.

Randy Suparman, President Director, GulaVit, said, GulaVit, as the first fortified sugar producer in Indonesia, is committed to supporting the success of the 2023 GulaVit Jakarta E-Prix as the only green race event in town.

It is also essential that GulaVit understand the importance of the environmental impact of sugar production, which is why GulaVit contributes to a greener and more sustainable future by supporting local and sustainable agriculture practices.

“The factory’s commitment to environmental sustainability has also taken a significant leap forward with the implementation of electric heavy machinery,” he said in a statement, Wednesday.

GulaVit’s collaboration with Formula E, the world’s first sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, reflects the brands commitment to sustainable transformation.

GulaVit has already implemented changes including the use of solar power in its sugar mills and incorporating water recycling technology and the use of rainwater in production mills.

GulaVit also has a strong commitment to social sustainability, providing scholarships to the Indonesian community for children of low-income families to attend university, as well as supporting healthcare clinics in affected communities.

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said: “We are excited to welcome GulaVit as the title sponsor of the spectacular Jakarta E-Prix event in this important Southeast Asia market. Our partnership is based on positive shared beliefs and values in sustainability and electrification and we are looking forward to exploring new ways to collaborate.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GulaVit as title sponsor for 2023 Jakarta E-Prix,” said Iwan Takwin, President Director, PT Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda).

He noted, the partnership, between the two institutions, is based on Business to Business (B2B) scheme that brings benefits to both corporations, not limited to only marketing opportunities for local product exposure but also to the international market.

The success of this event will be a living proof that local business and companies are ready to enter the global market, with this event as its stepping stone and to many more international events in the coming future. Most importantly, we are together, hand-in-hand, for the success of a world championship motorsport event that will elevate the name of Jakarta and Indonesia to the international world.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic motor racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers such as Jaguar, McLaren, Nissan, Porsche and Maserati to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)