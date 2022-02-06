Guarded by Israeli Police, Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of Israeli settlers guarded by an Israeli police escort broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and performed rituals throughout its courtyards, according to witnesses.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf, which manages the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said groups of settlers entered the holy site through the Moroccan Gate and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there, Wafa reported.

Located in occupied Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims. It was also Islam’s first Qibla, the direction towards which Muslims must turn to pray, before that was changed to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli far-right activists have repeatedly pushed for an increased presence by Israeli settlers at Al-Aqsa, despite a joint guardianship agreement between Israel and Jordan that bans the entry of Jewish settlers to the holy site.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ tours as “provocative”, and said that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)