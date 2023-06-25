Select Language

Latest
-340 min. agoFive Indonesian Hajj Pilgrimage Refused to Enter Saudi Arabia
-327 min. agoQatar Delivers Last Batch of Mobile Homes for Quake Victims in Türkiye
-324 min. agoOver 1.6 Million Hajj Pilgrims Have Arrived in Saudi Arabia
-322 min. agoFanatic Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa
-316 min. agoBrazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank
Slideshow

Groups of Police-guarded of Fanatic Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of police-guarded fanatic Israeli settlers broke today, Sunday into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Awqaf Department, the Jordan-run authority in charge of the holy site, said scores of Israeli settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Tags:
Related news