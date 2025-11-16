Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

Jakarta, MINA – Ground movement struck multiple areas in Central Java on Friday, damaging dozens of homes and prompting resident evacuations.

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said the incident occurred in Ketanda Village, Sumpiuh District, Banyumas Regency, affecting 56 households, with 33 residents temporarily displaced.

According to the local disaster management agency (BPBD), 42 houses were damaged, 32 moderately and 10 lightly. BPBD personnel have provided relief supplies, activated a public kitchen, and supported evacuees taking shelter at the Ketanda Village Hall. As of Saturday, evacuees were reported to be in stable condition as assessments continued.

Ground movement was also recorded on Thursday (Nov 13) in Maribaya Village, Karanganyar District, Purbalingga Regency, following heavy rainfall. BPBD monitoring at 17:00 local time confirmed the event.

The incident forced 20 households (65 people) to evacuate to safer areas. BPBD assisted residents with evacuation, established a temporary shelter with a public kitchen, and activated an emergency command post. Two homes collapsed, and monitoring on Friday showed the soil was still shifting.

Weather forecasts for Saturday indicated moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds across many parts of Indonesia.

BNPB urged local governments and communities to remain vigilant against hydrometeorological hazards, including floods, strong winds, landslides, and ground movement. The agency encouraged residents to take early preventive action and evacuate immediately if prolonged heavy rain raises the risk of landslides.[]

