Greta Thunberg to Join Soumoud Flotilla to Break Gaza Blockade

Stockholm, MINA – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg announced she will join the Soumoud Flotilla in its latest bid to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Thunberg said she and the Soumoud crew will “launch the largest-ever effort to break Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza, with dozens of ships sailing from Spain” on 31 August, according to The New Arab on Monday.

“We will meet dozens of other ships on 4 September departing from Tunisia and other ports. We are also mobilizing activists in over 44 countries for coordinated demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

The 22-year-old previously attempted to sail to Gaza in June aboard the Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessel Madleen, alongside French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad. Activists from Germany, France, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands also took part.

Their vessel was intercepted by the Israeli navy, and the activists were detained, taken to Israel, and deported—a move widely condemned as an illegal detention.

Organizers describe the Soumoud Flotilla as “the largest international solidarity effort since Israel imposed the Gaza siege in 2007,” involving coalitions, organizations, and citizens from around the world.

Maghreb-based organizers, who initially set sail from Tunisia in June in an earlier attempt to reach Gaza, have also renewed calls for volunteers to join.[]

