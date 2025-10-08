SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Governor Pramono Anung Rejects Presence of Israeli Athletes in Jakarta

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

8 Views

Governor of Jakarta Pramono Anung (photo: Berita Jakarta)
Jakarta, MINA – Governor of Jakarta Pramono Anung has firmly rejected the planned participation of Israeli gymnasts in the upcoming 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Jakarta. He warned that allowing Israeli athletes to compete could provoke public anger amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“If they come to Jakarta, as the Governor, I will not permit it under the current situation,” Pramono told reporters at Jakarta City Hall on Wednesday.

Pramono urged the government and event organizers to reconsider their decision to invite Israeli athletes, emphasizing that entry permits should not be issued at all.

“I hope the government, or any organizing body involved, thinks a thousand times before proceeding,” he said. “The most important thing is simply not to issue the visa so they won’t come to Jakarta. There’s no benefit to their presence under these circumstances,” he added.

According to Pramono, Indonesians still carry strong emotional memories of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, making the potential arrival of Israeli athletes a highly sensitive issue.

“It will definitely ignite and intensify public anger given the current situation,” he asserted.

He also reminded the public that Indonesia’s stance on the Gaza conflict has already been made clear by President Prabowo Subianto in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.
“The President’s speech at the UN was clear and firm. There’s no need to interpret it further,” Pramono said.

Indonesia is set to host the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025 from October 19–25, 2025, with around 500 athletes from 78 countries expected to compete.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Gymnastics Federation has confirmed its registration for the event, expressing hope that organizers will approve their participation and ensure the safety of their delegation during the competition.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

