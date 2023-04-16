Governor of Bali Remain Rejects Israel’s Presence at the 2023 World Beach Games

Denpasar, MINA – The Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster confirmed that he remain refuses Israel’s presence at the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali, 5-12 August, even though he has held a meeting with Menpora Dito Ariotedjo.

Koster emphasized that the constitutional mandate and authority of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia must be upheld in the holding of the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali.

“By upholding human values. This means that the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali will be carried out without the presence of the Israeli team,” said Koster in a written statement on Saturday.

Governor Koster also emphasized that he is ready to fully support the holding of the World Beach Games in Bali in 2023 so that it runs smoothly and successfully, “as long as it is according to the agreement without the presence of the Israeli team.”

Previously, Menpora Dito Ariotedjo together with General Chairperson of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) Raja Sapta Oktohari met with I Wayan Koster in Jayasabha, Denpasar, Bali on Friday.

“Thank God there has been a meeting and also an agreement that the Provincial Government of Bali and the Governor support 1,000 percent of the holding of the second World Beach Games event,” said the Menpora after the meeting with Koster.

Regarding the presence of the Israeli contingent at the 2023 World Beach Games, Dito said details would be announced next week.

“We will make an announcement next week. So just follow the official, what is certain we will not leave the constitution. Calm down, the main thing is that we follow the rules and the constitution,” said Dito. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)